I only use one Sketch plugin (Oct. 2017)

This is Olivier from SketchTalk. I have to admit, I'm not a big Sketch plugin user. Currently, it's just Anima's stacking feature that we're all super happy about here at work. So for me it's Launchpad by Anima. Okay, plus this one here maybe: Symbol Instance Renamer to keep my layer list clean.

How about you? What plugins are you currently using? Maybe one you discovered recently?

Here's some plugin inspiration: The Sketch App Hub

Cheers!

  • Olivier HeitzOlivier Heitz, a minute ago

    Just discovered this one and had to add it!

    It let's you create Breakout game levels in Sketch and actually play them! Wonderful, useless, but amazing!

    Sketch Play plugin

    Sketch Play

  • Ali Zendaki, 2 minutes ago

    Stark, Shared Text Styles, Sketch Palettes, Segmented Circles, Craft, Runner, Sketch Select, Find & Replace, SVGO Compressor, ImageOptim

  • Pawel LudwiczakPawel Ludwiczak, a minute ago

    Bunch of them at the moment:

    • Runner - helps automate and speed up some things
    • Launchpad as well:)
    • Content Generator - helps you include different types of content, e.g. photos / avatars / names / etc.
    • Craft - mostly for syncing artboards with InVision - really helpful if you're actually using InVision.
    • Stark - ensure your design is accessible and high contrast for every type of color - useful if you care ;)
    • SVGO Compressor - well, obviously...
  • Alejandro CamaraAlejandro Camara, a minute ago

    Sketch Runner, Symbol Organizer and Measure are my top 3 plugins

