Internal and External Design Feedback in One Place

Hi everyone!

We have been busy gathering feedback and making updates to our design feedback and bug tracking tool zipBoard. We have added some features which makes it easier for teams to gather internal and external feedback and track it at one place. We now let users add a new task directly for a project, without needing a design to start collaborating. Also, you can separate guest feedback from the internal discussions. You can upload zipped HTML files as well to gather feedback and convert it into actionable tasks.

We are really excited to share these updates with the design community here. We may not be perfect yet, but we are making it easy for everyone in the team, and external stakeholders, to stay on the same page. Look forward to hear back from the community here. Share your comments, thoughts here : https://app.zipboard.co/s/QQvX5

Read more about the updates here: https://blog.zipboard.co/customer-feedback-and-internal-collaboration-for-digital-products-in-one-place-adb5ef468f86