I've just launched my Personal Website (richardsison.com)

Good morning/afternoon/evening Designer News community!

After weeks (maybe months?) of writing, designing and coding on hour-long train commutes and sitting in my local cafe, I have finally launched my personal website!

Link: richardsison.com

Like everything on the web, it's not done but I'm very happy with this as a version 1. Since making it live last week, I've experimented with small updates like serving retina images (via srcset) and setting up HTTPS. It's not difficult but I had no idea how to do it 2 weeks ago.

I love having an environment where I can just test things and push them live into the world.

I would love to hear feedback! Or if you have any questions about the process, getting started or the tools I used, sound off in the comments!

Cheers, Rich