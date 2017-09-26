I've just launched my Personal Website (richardsison.com)

Good morning/afternoon/evening Designer News community!

After weeks (maybe months?) of writing, designing and coding on hour-long train commutes and sitting in my local cafe, I have finally launched my personal website!

Link: richardsison.com

Like everything on the web, it's not done but I'm very happy with this as a version 1. Since making it live last week, I've experimented with small updates like serving retina images (via srcset) and setting up HTTPS. It's not difficult but I had no idea how to do it 2 weeks ago.

I love having an environment where I can just test things and push them live into the world.

I would love to hear feedback! Or if you have any questions about the process, getting started or the tools I used, sound off in the comments!

Cheers, Rich

  • Sue Hor, 16 minutes ago

    This is amazing! I'm no expert, but here are some thoughts + Great images and succinct case studies + Great CTAs that lead to other case studies (even from about page) - Not super sure about the 3 red icons at the bottom of each page, I thought they were clickable, but they aren't

    Did you code it yourself?

    • Richard SisonRichard Sison, 1 minute ago

      Thanks for the feedback Sue!

      Wow, very quick on the uptake of the icons! I literally just put them there this morning — I was testing an SVG workflow from Sketch. Yes, currently they're just embellishments. In the future (near future hopefully…) I want to experiment with animating them — though in the meantime I might at least just change their colour to something more neutral. Thanks for that!

      And yes, I did code it myself! I used the Bootstrap 4 grid to help me with the layout but other than that, it was all hand-rolled. Surprisingly, I knocked over the coding in maybe… 6-8 hours? I had a slow start trying to figure out a few Bootstrappy things, but once I found my groove it was pretty swift.

      Initially I planned to build it in Semplice. But I found it too limiting because I wanted certain things to behave in a certain way (both in a responsive-ness aspect and a code perspective).

      Thanks for reaching out and for the feedback!

