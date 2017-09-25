2 comments

  • Oleg SerediucOleg Serediuc, 17 minutes ago

    Website fails to sell. Animation is too slow, I would close the tab in first 3 seconds. Product features in a carousel is pretty bad UX, nothing makes me want to click through, and users don't have time to read every sentence. Product page is actually more informational and functional than landing page.

    0 points
    • Brandon Barber, 4 minutes ago

      Thank you for the honest feedback. Your totally right. I removed the carousel and decreased animation times.

      0 points