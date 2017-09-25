Minimalist Website Design | Feedback is much appreciated! (waterhumidifier.com)
4 hours ago from Brandon Barber, Developer
4 hours ago from Brandon Barber, Developer
Website fails to sell. Animation is too slow, I would close the tab in first 3 seconds. Product features in a carousel is pretty bad UX, nothing makes me want to click through, and users don't have time to read every sentence. Product page is actually more informational and functional than landing page.
Thank you for the honest feedback. Your totally right. I removed the carousel and decreased animation times.
Designer News
Be nice. Or else.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
We're Tiny along with Dribbble, Crew, MetaLab, Flow, Pixel Union, We Work Remotely and more.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now