Watch Film - SOLO NYC: An intimate look at New York’s rising class of creative freelancers (and.co)
23 minutes ago from Leif Abraham, Co-Founder at AND CO, Partner at Prehype
We are super proud to release our first film exploring the future workforce.
We want to thank everyone who supported this passion project, especially our Director Daniel Soares who worked so enthusiastically for months on this, our great cast, Helen Levi, Alex Trochut, Adriana Urbina and Zipeng Zhu for sharing their thoughts and personal stories with us, Alvaro del Val and Uppercut, our DoP Anna Solano, and everyone else who contributed. Please take a moment to check the credits at the end of the film!
We learned a ton from everyone and had great, inspiring conversations during the weeks of shooting this film.
Also, please don't forget to share your thoughts and comments. Everyone at the team is curious to hearing what you think.
