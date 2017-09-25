Get a Free .design Domain Name as a Member of Designer News
37 minutes ago from Maxwell Lind, Community Manager at Designer News
A .design domain name and email hosting are yours for a year!* (SSL certs and WHOIS privacy are always free.) Additional domains are just $5 (code: DESIGNERNEWS).
*Does not apply to premium names (e.g., nyc.design, smith.design, visual.design). Domains renew annually at $35.
How do I claim my domain?
Easy, just visit the DN Deals.
What if I don't have a DN account?
Signup for a free account first, then join the community and access your codes/discounts.
Questions? Having trouble with checkout?
Fret not! Contact support, they're happy to help!
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now