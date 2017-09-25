Pocket Casts Web Player v2

Hey all!

For the last 6-12 months we've been busy working on this huuuge update to our Pocket Casts Web Player. We've completely redesigned and rebuilt the product from the ground up, it's faster and full of new features like a companion mac app, Up Next queue and a new dark theme.

I'm really excited to finally share the beta and start getting some feedback, especially from any other big podcast nerds here in the DN community.

If you're interested in jumping into the beta you'll find all the info you need here: https://blog.shiftyjelly.com/2017/09/25/web-player-2-0-beta/

Cheers! Chris

  • Falko JosephFalko Joseph, 15 minutes ago

    Looking forward to using it! Use this app across all of my devices on a daily basis.

    Edit: tested it & looks great. :)

  • Marc Olivier LapierreMarc Olivier Lapierre, a minute ago

    Awesome! I was hoping you guys were working on a new version :) Looks great, especially the dark theme.

  • Yen LaiYen Lai, 3 minutes ago

    Super nice work.

    Are you dynamically pulling the color values from the podcast artwork and using it as the accent color on the controls?

    PS, I use the app on my phone, and chose it simply because it was the nicest looking app. Thanks for all the work.

