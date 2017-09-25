Pocket Casts Web Player v2

Hey all!

For the last 6-12 months we've been busy working on this huuuge update to our Pocket Casts Web Player. We've completely redesigned and rebuilt the product from the ground up, it's faster and full of new features like a companion mac app, Up Next queue and a new dark theme.

I'm really excited to finally share the beta and start getting some feedback, especially from any other big podcast nerds here in the DN community.

If you're interested in jumping into the beta you'll find all the info you need here: https://blog.shiftyjelly.com/2017/09/25/web-player-2-0-beta/

Cheers! Chris