Freelance UX Job Boards in SF/Tech - any great experiences?
10 hours ago from Spencer Holtaway, Head of Design at Dialpad
Hi, I'm looking to hire maternity cover for a UX designer in my team. I'd love to hear of any success (or terrible!) stories you might have around temporary hire in the SF Bay Area.
I tried search but... it didn't go great...
Thanks!
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now