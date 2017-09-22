Setting team OKRs for Creative Team?

1 hour ago from , Designer & Developer

Hey there, we are having some trouble setting clear OKRs for our team. We did it last quarter and we absolutely failed. How do you normally quantify creative work and how do you set measurable key results?

  • Anthony Short, a minute ago

    It really depends on the team and the company. If you try to measure "user experience" or "quality" you're gonna have a bad time. You can't measure the emotions that people, if they're enjoying the product, or if they find it easy to use. They're hard to measure quantitively, which are the type of metrics people usually set for OKRs.

    It also depends how your 'creative team' works. If it's a product team, and there's a design discipline embedded in it then that lead designer needs to push for these intangible things. I usually find it works best through storytelling, rather than trying to come up with abstract metrics that maybe kinda align to user experience.

    As a product team or company, it unfortunately usually comes down to the company leadership caring about user experience and quality and being OK not having hard numbers on it. Sometimes it's like a movie director making a film and using their experience and judgement to know if it's creating the right experience.

    I'd suggest investing in user research. They're one of the only ways you're going to get qualitative feedback. Designers are often forced into this role, but a specialist researcher is extremely valuable for the success of a design and product team.

    One thing I've seen work at companies in the past is a focus on negative impact to good users. A simple example could be a login/signup form. You might measure the time to complete the form, the % of people who fail (and maybe need to contact support or reset their password), in addition to the number of people completing it successfully. You want to reduce the frustration for people, so think about ways that could be reflected in the thing you're designing. What would the worst experience be? How can you measure that?

    I've found that as designers we're often the advocates the immeasurable aspects of a product. Not everything is measurable and that's ok. Humans aren't robots, so we need to understand how we can tell a story and work with their needs. For example, sometimes a product can add friction that users can overcome and feel rewarded, and this will keep them coming back.

    You'll also never be able to measure quality. It's impossible to say that this one design has a higher visual quality than another one. It's subjective. In my experience this usually comes down to design leaders making the call on what they think are "high quality visuals" and doing their best to hold the team to that standard through design reviews and critiques. Create an environment for people to learn and improve.

