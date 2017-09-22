Thinking about teaching Designers how to Code their own Websites
3 hours ago from Val Sopi, Designer, Developer, and Builder of Claritask.com
Hi all,
I've been designing and coding my own websites since 2000s. Recently, I've gotten into heavier stuff, like PHP/MySQL and such.
It's amazing how easy it is once you know the logic behind. Coding in HTML + CSS, and hooking it up to a CMS like ExpressionEngine (for your clients to add/edit content), is a piece of cake, really!
Sooo, last week, at this co-working space I'm at, I had this huge discussion with a fellow Web-designer about "if designers should know how to code?".
Hence, for about a week or so, I've been thinking about teaching designers how to code their own websites. The format would be 1-on-1 initially, then maybe as an online course, eventually. You would learn everything from coding your designs to full launch (coding/domain/server/CMS/maintenance and all).
Some great benefits I have for being able to code my own designs are:
You don't have to constantly rely on a developer to fulfill the tiniest client requests. You can jump in right away, fix it, and get paid — without going through communication channels,
And the biggest one: Total control over your designs. The truth is, once you hand your pixel-perfect creations to a developer, chances are they wont be as careful as you to stick to every little detail you had envisioned.
My question: Even if you're daunted and not sure if you can do it — Would you, as a Designer, be interested in something like this: Pixel-perfect coding your own designs and launching them quickly?
I taught myself and can teach you how I did it. Not in a step-by-step method, rather in "dive-in right away and see how things work"
I strongly feel that if you're a Designer working in web, knowing how things work in the back will always give you an upper hand.
I need to know this, from you as a Designer, before I continue thinking that this is something Designers really need.
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now