Thinking about teaching Designers how to Code their own Websites

Hi all,

I've been designing and coding my own websites since 2000s. Recently, I've gotten into heavier stuff, like PHP/MySQL and such.

It's amazing how easy it is once you know the logic behind. Coding in HTML + CSS, and hooking it up to a CMS like ExpressionEngine (for your clients to add/edit content), is a piece of cake, really!

Sooo, last week, at this co-working space I'm at, I had this huge discussion with a fellow Web-designer about "if designers should know how to code?".

Hence, for about a week or so, I've been thinking about teaching designers how to code their own websites. The format would be 1-on-1 initially, then maybe as an online course, eventually. You would learn everything from coding your designs to full launch (coding/domain/server/CMS/maintenance and all).

Some great benefits I have for being able to code my own designs are:

You don't have to constantly rely on a developer to fulfill the tiniest client requests. You can jump in right away, fix it, and get paid — without going through communication channels, And the biggest one: Total control over your designs. The truth is, once you hand your pixel-perfect creations to a developer, chances are they wont be as careful as you to stick to every little detail you had envisioned.

My question: Even if you're daunted and not sure if you can do it — Would you, as a Designer, be interested in something like this: Pixel-perfect coding your own designs and launching them quickly?

I taught myself and can teach you how I did it. Not in a step-by-step method, rather in "dive-in right away and see how things work"

I strongly feel that if you're a Designer working in web, knowing how things work in the back will always give you an upper hand.

I need to know this, from you as a Designer, before I continue thinking that this is something Designers really need.