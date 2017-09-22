Gravit Designer 3.2 with Symbols is here

You know, we are doing our best here to give you as much value as possible with our free Gravit Designer. Download or use it online at https://designer.io.

For the latest 3.2 release, we have something special for you: Symbols. But they are not a mere copy of Sketch or Figma, they are way more advanced. You don’t need any tedious overrides but can edit all properties directly at the instances (in-place editing). Furthermore, you can edit the position of elements within instances, which enables you to create even more variations within one symbol – styling properties are still synced afterward. All cool features are compiled in our blog post.

Hand in hand with Symbols goes the new anchoring functionality (also called constraints in other apps), that also allows you to anchor elements within groups, and therefore Symbols. We also have a new group/frame switch for this reason now (thanks Figma for the inspiration).

More improvements:

Open recent files list: Shows you the last 10 opened files in the “File" menu.

Improvements to color swatches: You can rearrange them, they now show the opacity, RGB/CMYK indicator, export and import them.

Improved visibility of themes: We made sure that each theme is as accessible as possible.

New “Mask with Shape” option: Now available from a right-click, it also allows that the potential mask is above the content.

Snap Package for Linux: Hassle-free installation, everything in a single bundle.

Improvements to pages: Flip their dimensions and trim them to the content.

Ability to resize layers with the keyboard: The arrow keys combined with the + and - keys allow you to quickly resize layers.

Reduced file size of desktop apps: Chinese characters aren’t part of the application anymore, but can be downloaded afterward.

And much more. The full list of improvements and bug fixes can be found in our Medium article.

If you have questions or need help, please get in touch. Always glad to help.