My first side-project: a pattern library for landing pages

Hey guys! Just launched my first side-project:

http://www.goodweb.design/

It's a pattern library like pttrns.com, but for landing pages. There are tons of great sites out there saving great sites, but I've always wanted something with more granular filtering.

When I need to reference something, it's often because I'm stuck on a specific thing like "how do I best show this feature" or "what is the most compelling hero image". In these cases, it helps to be able to see horizontally across many sites for specific examples of the section I'm designing for.

Hopefully, this resonates with some of you here. Would love to hear what you think. Design nitpicks also welcome!

If you like it, it would be super helpful if you gave us an upvote on ProductHunt.

https://www.producthunt.com/posts/good-web-design