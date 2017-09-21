Anyone using Subform?

4 hours ago from , UX Designer at Slalom

I am debating whether or not it's worth it to pay $25.00 for the beta - is anyone using it? Do you like it? Is the only cool thing about it the way that it handles layouts? If so, how does it compare in that respect to Sketch resizing/Figma constraints/Framer auto-layout?

Thanks DN!

https://subformapp.com/

1 comment

  • iterati iterati, 3 minutes ago

    $25 for a beta? Really?

    There've been huge waves when Subform surfaced. I'm curious about it, so if you decide to try it out – please write a review.

    1 point