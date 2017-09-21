12 Where do you store logins/passwords/ftp credentials for all your clients? 37 minutes ago from Justin Young, Siiimple.comAny ideas? I have a client that stores all this data in a text document. Sadly. Anyone have any suggestions? What do you use? Login to CommentYou'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.LoginRegister TodayNew accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now