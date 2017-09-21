NEXTREALITY - The platform to discover & show the best in AR (nextreality.tv)
2 hours ago from Dean Fankhauser, CEO / Founder, NEXTREALITY
2 hours ago from Dean Fankhauser, CEO / Founder, NEXTREALITY
Awesome! Next Reality here we come-a-knockin'!
Hey Designers!
We’re really excited to present the Nextreality platform to the Product Hunt community.The purpose of Nextreality is to be the destination the people discover and show the best augmented reality projects. Soon, we’ll also be launching jobs, meet ups and learning resources to be the best place for all your AR needs.We think AR is going to be a very big deal and with Apple’s iPhone announcement tomorrow, it’s time to get started. We envisage nearly all mobile apps and interactions being AR first and with that, there’s currently a big skills gap.
The most exciting thing about this development is that AR is a blank slate. Most of the rules and ‘best practices’ have been defined in app and web development. That isn’t the case with AR.
We’re hoping that a lot of these best practices will be defined on the Nextreality platform and we hope you’ll help define them.
In addition to the Nextreality platform, we’ve also launched a Slack channel where you can connect with the Nextreality community. You can find a link to this community on www.nextreality.tv
We’re really looking forward to your questions and suggestions to make Nextreality better. It’s early days, but with you guys, we hope to make it the best platform for you to learn, show, get jobs and meet.We look forward to seeing you there, Dean & the Nextreality team
Designer News
Be nice. Or else.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
We're Tiny along with Dribbble, Crew, MetaLab, Flow, Pixel Union, We Work Remotely and more.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now