Real apps with ARKit?
2 hours ago from Alexey Sekachov, AD at Ayyo Movies
I tried SketchAR the other day and it works fine. Also, Fitness AR is really cool too, but I'm still to find an AR app that I actually use besides the AR novelty.
Check the Get Started with AR Section on the new AppStore. Can recommend ARise. But nothing specific for designers jet, maybe Paint Space AR :D
