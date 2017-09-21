Real apps with ARKit?

Are there already any real apps made with ARKit?

  • Pedro Laguna, 1 minute ago

    I tried SketchAR the other day and it works fine. Also, Fitness AR is really cool too, but I'm still to find an AR app that I actually use besides the AR novelty.

  • David HeinzeDavid Heinze, 2 minutes ago

    Check the Get Started with AR Section on the new AppStore. Can recommend ARise. But nothing specific for designers jet, maybe Paint Space AR :D

