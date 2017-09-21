personal touch in web design?

2 hours ago from , front end developer

Yesterday I received a package with a magazine and it had a personal, hand written "Thank you" note inside the envelope. It was unexpected, nice and put a huge smile on my face.

I guess the factor of getting the unexpected made me feel that way.

And so I’ve started wondering how can we make clients feel that way? What would be the “personal note” equivalent in web design? Overdelivering?