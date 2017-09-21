Got my first client. What now?

I've scored my first client via friend referral. Though I got a full time product designer job, this is my first time handling a project for a client. I'm the sole designer that would handle the redesign of her website. Would be working closely with their marketing team and the PM.

Any tips, tools, or short step-by-step guide so I don't screw this one up?

Help a brother out. It would be greatly appreciated. Thank you!