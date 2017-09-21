Got my first client. What now?

2 hours ago from , Stuff maker

I've scored my first client via friend referral. Though I got a full time product designer job, this is my first time handling a project for a client. I'm the sole designer that would handle the redesign of her website. Would be working closely with their marketing team and the PM.

Any tips, tools, or short step-by-step guide so I don't screw this one up?

Help a brother out. It would be greatly appreciated. Thank you!

1 comment

  • Ismael Branco, a minute ago

    Step 1. Don't be a brick Step 2. Do what they want you to do Step 3. If you have any question, ask

    It's not about the process, it's about the capability of you to adapt to others. Be a teamplayer, but don't share everything and don't ask too much.

    Just be yourself and do the best work you can!

    GL mate

    0 points