What do you think about the big-font header in iOS 11?
6 hours ago from Tobias Reich
I like most of the changes in iOS 11, but the new big-font header is something I can't get used to. It feels weird for several reasons:
1) It's really huge and only tells me what I already know => When I open the settings, I'm in the settings. When I navigate to a tab, I'm in the tab I clicked at. I know that. It's not necessary to show it to me in this size.
2) Something Apple hopefully fixes: Implementation, animation and behavior of the header feels different across apps.
3) When there's no navigation in the header (see screenshot), there's just the headline with a huge padding at the top which makes even less sense.
