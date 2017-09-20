Anybody using Mobile App Framework (HTML, CSS, JS) for building mobile apps in 2017
3 hours ago from Tridip Thrizu, Interaction Designer
Hi everyone
I wanted your views on Mobile App Frameworks. I know about Ionic & Framework7. Are they still relevant in 2017? Do you use it for quick prototype or for production?
I wanted to know because I want to make quick prototypes of an mobile app I am designing right now. I am fluent in HTML,CSS & JS.
Regards Tridip
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now