1 comment

  • Bole Tzar, a minute ago

    It’s new on iOS only. I just learned that this feature has been present in Keynote for Mac since version 6.0. But I didn’t know they added it when they redesigned the app, and I’ve been using Keynote to prototype user interfaces since 2004.

    But a lot of basic features for UI drawing are still missing: background alpha, blending, element blur, inner shadows, multiple shadows, better control for rounded corners, etc.

    0 points