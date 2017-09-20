1 comment
Bole Tzar, a minute ago
It’s new on iOS only. I just learned that this feature has been present in Keynote for Mac since version 6.0. But I didn’t know they added it when they redesigned the app, and I’ve been using Keynote to prototype user interfaces since 2004.
But a lot of basic features for UI drawing are still missing: background alpha, blending, element blur, inner shadows, multiple shadows, better control for rounded corners, etc.
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now