AMA: Semplice Team on Semplice 4

Hey DN friends.

I'm Tobias, one of the founders of Semplice.

We just recently launched the new Semplice 4 . It's a completely re-designed and re-developed version of Semplice, a portfolio tool and website builder for Wordpress. (you could really use it for anything, but we focus on portfolios)

With the support of DN we are thankful to create this little AMA here to discuss the most burning questions you may have. We've been pretty heads down since our launch getting it all done and this is the first time we do some kind of AMA for it (:

If you're completely new to Semplice, you may have a look here. If you want to check out the new S4, you can do that here. And if you like to get even more into it, we have a lot of videos here.

I'm curious about your questions and THANK YOU for the DN team for giving us the opportunity to chat with you about it.

Cheers, Tobias & the Semplice team