AMA: We are the developers of the Suitcase Fusion font manager - Ask Us Anything

Suitcase Fusion has been the top choice of font manager for graphic designers for decades, and we're really proud of that. While we're proud of the past, we're not content to rest on our laurels.

We recently released an Open Beta of Suitcase Fusion 8, and it is one of our most dramatic upgrades in years.

We invite you to ask us anything about fonts, font managers, software development, Suitcase Fusion 8, and more.

I am Jim Kidwell, Extensis product marketing manager, and I will be shooting all of your questions by our team members here at Extensis so that you can get insights straight from the experts. Fire away!

  • Steve Smith, 15 minutes ago

    Where can I get the beta? I'd like to try it out.

  • Nice ShoesNice Shoes, a minute ago

    I've tried RightFont, it lacked the features I required.

    Fontbook is not powerful enough.

    Why should I switch from FontExplorer Pro?

  • Gallit Itzhaki, 1 hour ago

    Why do I need to use a font manager when Fontbook is built into OSX?

    • Jim Kidwell, 27 minutes ago

      That's a great question.

      FontBook is a great place for very basic font management on macOS. It's a decent for a few hundred fonts, but quickly gets cumbersome with larger collections.

      In Suitcase Fusion, we've had users who have added 90,000 fonts without issue. People are always testing the upper limits, and we haven't had an issue yet.

      What's also key in professional font management is font auto-activation plug-ins. These plug-ins come with Suitcase Fusion, and activate & deactivate fonts when they are required by a document. Plug-ins are available for Adobe Creative Cloud applications - Photoshop, InDesign, Illustrator, InCopy and After Effects. If you have chosen QuarkXPress, we've got an XTension for you there.

      It's good to remember that with fonts, it's best to only have the ones that you need at the moment active. Too many fonts installed and active can cause issues with some application performance, and lead to endless font menu scrolling.

      Thanks for the question.

  • Courtney Parkin, 2 minutes ago

    Will the SF8 Beta also work with Suitcase TeamSync?

