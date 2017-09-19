Any idea for a VERY simple time-tracker

Hi DN, i started my freelance activity three months ago, and i'm juggling between 6 clients on a day-to-day basis. I bill for every half a day of "activation". I need a simple way to log for who I work each day. Ideally I could just enter a list of client and then click on it to add half a day of working or an hour, and at the end of the week, have a report.

I don't want to click to start a task, and then stop it, it's too much of a hassle for details I don't need, especially because I switch between clients basically every hour , sometime every half an hour.

If nobody has an app in mind, @DNdevelopers i'd be willing to commission someone to develop me this widget :)