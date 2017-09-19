Make user testing fun for everyone - Join "CF Live" in beta (canvasflip.com)
34 minutes ago from V. M, Part UXer, part coder. Entrepreneur by <3
34 minutes ago from V. M, Part UXer, part coder. Entrepreneur by <3
> Do you find it difficult for your test users to install the app/plugin to take the test? > Is it difficult for you to spare hundreds of dollars for every test? > Do you struggle with device compatibility while running your test? > Do you have to test mobile experience in browser?
If you answer one or more as Yes, it's time for you try - CanvasFlip, a free remote user testing tool with 'zero' set up effort of installing app or plugin.
Designer News
Be nice. Or else.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
We're Tiny along with Dribbble, Crew, MetaLab, Flow, Pixel Union, We Work Remotely and more.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now