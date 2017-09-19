Fellow designers, What's your typical day like?
1 hour ago from Parvez S, UI/UX Designer
The question says it all.
yeah pretty good
aaayyyy
Get up, get to work.
Sleep repeat.
I live in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam and my typical days looks like this:
Monday, Wednesday, and Friday
I naturally wake up around 6:30 AM. I work through communities, my feeds, and messages for 30 minutes. Turn on podcasts and let them play in the house. Then, 50 kettlebell swings and 50 pushups. I’m out of the house by 8 AM. Our housekeeper comes in on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday (8 AM to Noon) and we have SOPs set up for different days of the week and managing the household.
I ride my motorbike (scooter) into town then 7:40 AM to 8:00 AM, I listen to podcasts while I’m riding and pick up a roost at one of my favorite coffee shops. My “commute” on my motorbike is about 10 - 12 minutes.
8:15 AM - 8:45 AM - Eat - I’ll usually read a book during this time and make notes if need be.
8:45 AM - 9:00 AM - Review work plan for the day. I manage my personal work tasks/ plans in Things.
9:00 AM - 12:20 PM - Turn on Rescue Time to block distracting sites. Turn on deep house music. Work in focused pomodoros for 30 - 50-minute sprints depending on the tasks at hand. In between pomodoros, I’ll check in on Slack to see what is happening. Goof off on Facebook and hop back into the tasks.
12:20 PM - 12:45 PM - Lunch, reading, and head back to my home office.
1:15 PM - 5:30 PM - Turn on some trance music and pick up the pace. I’ll use the transparent browser Helium http://heliumfloats.com/ on my second display and run visualizations over top my second display. Work in 30 - 50-minute sprints.
Fridays - 6:00 PM - Meeting with my development team who are working on a startup I’ve co-founded.
Tuesdays and Thursdays
Same wake-up schedule, and routine - but, I stay in my apartment area and go downstairs, go for a swim and then breakfast by the pool. Socialize with neighbors and then head back to my home office for a head down session around 8:30 AM.
I’ll work from home and have lunch in. I’ll do 45 minutes at the gym in the afternoon and then go back to work.
On Tuesdays and Thursdays, I’ll usually wrap up for the day around 4:30 PM and go and meet friends and shoot the breeze.
--
One thing I try and avoid at all costs. Interruptions, “grabbing a coffee” or lunch. I treat the workday as sacred and if people want to meet up, we meet after work. Otherwise, it jacks up my whole rhythm and routine.
I also wear big ass “don’t talk to me headphones” when out - which usually works out. lol
I get up between 7 and 7:30. I eat something, maybe drink some coffee. Then I am 8h at my full-time work. That drains me so when I get home I just lay in bed and try to recuperate. When I am not so tired I learn new stuff (like new coding language), and that is at least 2x per week.
There is a video that sums up a typical day of a designer actually. https://youtu.be/hO1TwZbbBFE
So all this guy did for a full day was to move some shit around in Sketch?
Yea :D Great life style, isn't it?
I'd be bored out of my head if that was all I had to do.
