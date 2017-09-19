Sketch to React Component Renderer
3 hours ago from Georgie Mathews
How do most of you go from Sketch to React. I know of react-sketchapp, but is there anything that goes the other way, to render react components from sketch layers, or groups. If not, would you guys be interested in using such a tool?
