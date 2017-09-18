Finally finished the MVP for my side project - come and slate it!

Hi everybody. I’ve been working on a side project https://getacquainted.co/ and finally got to the point of launching an MVP. The concept is a super simple poll/survey creator (multiple choice questions only), in a messaging/conversational format. You can embed the widget onto a page (think intercom button), or send out a link to your survey.

See an example here. https://getacquainted.co/widget/6937383d-f4f5-4750-baf7-609eccc8df37

Problems we are trying solve: -Make completing surveys a more fun and intuitive experience for users and allow your brand or product to inject a bit of personality. -A native feeling experience on mobile -Simplify the survey creation (most tools we looked at are wildly complicated).

Everything is really barebones right now but you should be able to create and share/embed surveys and collect results. There are sooo many features we want add but lack the time and money to invest so would hugely appreciate any feedback (even if its pure hate!), to see if it’s worth pursuing.

At a bare minimum, I hope you find my example at least a tiny bit entertaining, but hopefully some of you might find this useful as a tool for getting feedback.

Cheers