Being a minority in a team

I am a part of several minorities. The hardest one for me is a difference between my diet and my co-workers' diet. I am a vegan, I avoid sweets and greasy food. To the extent, that means I won't eat if something is cooked with animal products or I won't "just remove meat" from my salad. My diet doesn't concern anybody but in this hipster new world offices often organize pizza events, lunch events, BBQ... They think this helps in team bonding and having fun, and I would think this is the truth for other people but for me, this is a horror. I hate those gatherings because I can't eat anything, air is smelly and overall I feel a lot of stress. I have changed several teams, even countries but it seems it is the same everywhere! I suffer a lot, my productivity lowers to 1% when the office becomes smelly. Is there anyone with same issues or am I the only person with this problem? If there is - do you have some tricks for me?