Being a minority in a team

I am a part of several minorities. The hardest one for me is a difference between my diet and my co-workers' diet. I am a vegan, I avoid sweets and greasy food. To the extent, that means I won't eat if something is cooked with animal products or I won't "just remove meat" from my salad. My diet doesn't concern anybody but in this hipster new world offices often organize pizza events, lunch events, BBQ... They think this helps in team bonding and having fun, and I would think this is the truth for other people but for me, this is a horror. I hate those gatherings because I can't eat anything, air is smelly and overall I feel a lot of stress. I have changed several teams, even countries but it seems it is the same everywhere! I suffer a lot, my productivity lowers to 1% when the office becomes smelly. Is there anyone with same issues or am I the only person with this problem? If there is - do you have some tricks for me?

  Matt Willett, 2 minutes ago

    In the past I've worked with several great designers and developers with various dietary requirements which varied a lot. And as someone with a severe allergy, I can relate to the anxiety.

    One thing that I've found to be immensely helpful is to talk with your coworkers and see if they would be up for trying dishes that meet your dietary requirements. If it were not for some of my colleagues I wouldn't have known about some of the really flavorful vegan dishes I never new existed (vegan minestrone soup is now a regular thing at home!)

    Communication is definitely key here. If you're concerned about it, talk it out. That's how my team learned about my allergy, and I theirs (and their dietary requirements) Running for an Epipen is not fun. Those types of lunches should be a bastion of comfortable discussion and food everyone can enjoy.

    Hope it helps!

