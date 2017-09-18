Coaster - Unsplash search on Mac (heycoaster.com)
4 hours ago from Gaddafi Rusli, Designer and mobile developer
4 hours ago from Gaddafi Rusli, Designer and mobile developer
Hey everyone! Just wanted to share a project I've been working on for the past several weeks. Coaster aims to make it easier to search for Unsplash photos on Mac. It was built with designers' workflow in mind. I can quickly search for something specific and use them directly in my mockups and high-fidelity designs - either as final design assets or even as mock data for design presentations.
I personally enjoy the ability to just drag and drop photos into Sketch, because sometimes I don't really need the HD version. I hope you give Coaster a shot, and feel free to share your feedbacks!
Awesome stuff, man. Super nice and polished!
Thank you Zaki!
This looks good, useful and cheap enough. But are you confident you can compete with the also good, also useful, free and not requiring an app to be installed and maintained original web version?
For me, the browser version has a few advantages also: you can open multiple tabs, you can search other services and compare the images, you can check your history, and you do it right from the browser where you have your other tabs, not needing to constantly switch to an app.
Don't get me wrong, this project is great work, I am trying to analyse things from the point of view of the user base you are going after.
Designer News
Be nice. Or else.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
We're Tiny along with Dribbble, Crew, MetaLab, Flow, Pixel Union, We Work Remotely and more.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now