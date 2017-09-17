Another solution for iPhone X scrolling by embracing the notch.

1 hour ago from , Designer

Hi, guys. I think we may have another feasible solution for delightful scrolling on the iPhone X by embracing the notch. This solution champions usability by lowering cognitive load when encompassing the shape of the device by rotating and repositioning the content when scrolling. Simple, yet powerful!

I would love to hear your feedback. Thank you.

image

