Another solution for iPhone X scrolling by embracing the notch.
1 hour ago from Pablo Stanley, Designer at https://carbonhealth.com/ Writer at https://thedesignteam.io/. Mentor at youtube.com/c/sketchtogethertv
Hi, guys. I think we may have another feasible solution for delightful scrolling on the iPhone X by embracing the notch. This solution champions usability by lowering cognitive load when encompassing the shape of the device by rotating and repositioning the content when scrolling. Simple, yet powerful!
I would love to hear your feedback. Thank you.
