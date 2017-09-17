Which mouse do you use for designing on Mac?

Hi, guys!

I have been using Photoshop and Windows for web design for the past 7+ years.

In last two years, I have been working on Mac and Sketch as well, due to quicker design iterations. I used my old Logitech MX Revolution mouse, but I found it strange to use. The acceleration of the mouse itself was quite different than on Windows and not in a good way. I found some 3rd party plugin to adjust the mouse acceleration in the same way as on Windows, but it didn't help a lot.

Yesterday I got my new MacBook Pro with only USB-C ports, so my old Logitech MX Revolution won't be useful. Unless if I use USB-C -> USB converter, but I would rather buy a new mouse.

Now to my question: Which mouse should I buy for web design in Sketch? Which mouse do you recommend?

If possible, I would like to see a Bluetooth connection or USB-C, so I don't need to buy a converter.

I hope my post makes sense :)

Your help would mean A LOT! Thanks, Jaka

  • Vladan Vukmanov, 1 day ago

    When you get used to it, Apple's own Magic Mouse isn't that bad.

    • Jaka SmidJaka Smid, 1 day ago

      I have never used Apple Magic Mouse before.

      Can you give me pros and cons about using Apple Magic Mouse for design in Sketch?

      • Vladan Vukmanov, 1 day ago

        In my honest opinion, its gestures are a big plus. If you like touchpad's gestures, you are going to love Apple Magic Mouse. However, the weirdest thing about it is its grip - the biggest con. It's pretty flat, and you have to get used to holding mouse like that.

        Other pros - you can charge it via Lightning cable, it's sleek, it's precise and it's Bluetooth, so you don't need any additional dongles.

  • Matt WillettMatt Willett, 1 minute ago

    The Magic Mouse is really good for all the extra gestures. If you design on the go or need something a bit more rugged that can take a beating, I use the Microsoft Bluetooth Mouse 3600. It's a nice supplemental mouse that you can throw in your bag and go. It also has 2-axis scrolling which is nice in Sketch and Photoshop, but no gestures. It also connects via Bluetooth without a dongle.

    I'd definitely suggest it as a supplemental mouse though; since some of the nicer benefits of the Magic Mouse trump the 3600 in productivity/efficiency.

