Which mouse do you use for designing on Mac?

Hi, guys!

I have been using Photoshop and Windows for web design for the past 7+ years.

In last two years, I have been working on Mac and Sketch as well, due to quicker design iterations. I used my old Logitech MX Revolution mouse, but I found it strange to use. The acceleration of the mouse itself was quite different than on Windows and not in a good way. I found some 3rd party plugin to adjust the mouse acceleration in the same way as on Windows, but it didn't help a lot.

Yesterday I got my new MacBook Pro with only USB-C ports, so my old Logitech MX Revolution won't be useful. Unless if I use USB-C -> USB converter, but I would rather buy a new mouse.

Now to my question: Which mouse should I buy for web design in Sketch? Which mouse do you recommend?

If possible, I would like to see a Bluetooth connection or USB-C, so I don't need to buy a converter.

I hope my post makes sense :)

Your help would mean A LOT! Thanks, Jaka