Limbo - An anonymous job platform (limbo.io)
2 hours ago from Tyler Gaw, Co-founder of Limbo, Member of The Groundwork
Hi friends, I'm the co-founder and Designer/Front-end Dev of Limbo. We just launched Wednesday, but have gotten great feedback so far. Our goal is to make the hiring process more fair and smoother for everyone involved.
We've put a lot of work into the product in the last six months and have a lot more we'll do. A design-specific thing ya'll might enjoy is our pattern library https://www.limbo.io/about/patterns/ Even though we're a small team of two, having it in place and maintaining it has been a huge help for designing new UIs and keeping things consistent. I plan to write in more detail about it and our design process.
