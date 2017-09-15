InVision Integrations for Trello & Confluence (invisionapp.com)
1 hour ago from Stephen Olmstead, Design Partnerships @ InVision App
1 hour ago from Stephen Olmstead, Design Partnerships @ InVision App
Hi folks- our team just got back from being boots-on-the-ground at Atlassian Summit where we launched our Trello and Confluence integrations for InVision (we launched JIRA integration last year). Pumped to have these out in the wild.
Given Atlassian’s heavy developer-centric focus it was a fantastic opportunity to speak with engineering teams in-person about what they’re looking for to make the designer/developer relationship better/tighter. Their feedback was invaluable. And it got me thinking…
We'd LOVE to hear from this community about additional types of integrations and workflows you’d like to see support for. What types of integrations would help you in your work with non-product-design-focused stakeholders: devs, copywriters, photographers, project managers, sales, biz dev, marketers, etc?
Hit me up at stephen(at)invisionapp.com, DM on twitter, or leave a comment here!
