Hey guys! We've just launched Briefbox 4.0 with practice briefs, resources and industry guides for designers

After 10 months of late nights, with no funding or investment and pushing my myself and my developer to the edge of sanity... we're super excited to share the new Briefbox product! It's been a mammoth of a journey and I'd love some feedback from the good old DN community! Learn more about the product and the journey here https://briefbox.me/introducing-briefbox-4-0/

  • Joel RosenJoel Rosen, 39 minutes ago

    Would love to get any tips or advice from other product managers / founders of Saas products on best practices looking after our community, especially managing recurring payments. Why can't PayPal be more like stripe!

