Hey guys! We've just launched Briefbox 4.0 with practice briefs, resources and industry guides for designers
1 hour ago from Joel Rosen, Designer, creator & illustrator
After 10 months of late nights, with no funding or investment and pushing my myself and my developer to the edge of sanity... we're super excited to share the new Briefbox product! It's been a mammoth of a journey and I'd love some feedback from the good old DN community! Learn more about the product and the journey here https://briefbox.me/introducing-briefbox-4-0/
