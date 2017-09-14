3 comments

  Pablo StanleyPablo Stanley, 26 minutes ago

    Hi, guys! I want to share with you this project I've been working on for the past week called Dreamer Stories.. It's a collection of stories and portraits of young Americans who are recipients of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), a program that temporarily shields them from deportation and allows them to study and work legally in the U.S.

    The White House announced last week that they would end DACA and these immigrants fear exile from the only country they’ve ever called home. To put together this series, I had the honor to illustrate their portraits and understand more about their experiences. We hope it helps people to know more about what DREAMers are, their achievements, and the challenges they face throughout life.

    These are their Dreamer Stories.

  Edgar Chaparro, a minute ago

    These are amazing Pablo thank you for doing this.

  Julian Lozano, 1 minute ago

    Great work Pablo.

