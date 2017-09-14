Dreamer Stories—Portraits of young Americans who are recipients of DACA (dreamerstories.com)
29 minutes ago from Pablo Stanley, Designer at https://carbonhealth.com/ Writer at https://thedesignteam.io/. Mentor at youtube.com/c/sketchtogethertv
29 minutes ago from Pablo Stanley, Designer at https://carbonhealth.com/ Writer at https://thedesignteam.io/. Mentor at youtube.com/c/sketchtogethertv
Hi, guys! I want to share with you this project I've been working on for the past week called Dreamer Stories.. It's a collection of stories and portraits of young Americans who are recipients of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), a program that temporarily shields them from deportation and allows them to study and work legally in the U.S.
The White House announced last week that they would end DACA and these immigrants fear exile from the only country they’ve ever called home. To put together this series, I had the honor to illustrate their portraits and understand more about their experiences. We hope it helps people to know more about what DREAMers are, their achievements, and the challenges they face throughout life.
These are their Dreamer Stories.
These are amazing Pablo thank you for doing this.
Great work Pablo.
Designer News
Be nice. Or else.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
We're Tiny along with Dribbble, Crew, MetaLab, Flow, Pixel Union, We Work Remotely and more.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now