Coinfolix - a cryptocurrency tracker for iPhone, built using React Native

Hey everyone,

I’ve just shipped a new app called Coinfolix, which helps you track the value of your cryptocurrency holdings.

Go check it out at www.coinfolix.com

I’ve built Coinfolix for 2 reasons:

1) I wanted to learn React Native. Up until now I’ve only built iOS apps using ObjC and Swift.

2) Other crypto portfolio apps felt too complicated to me. I wanted to have a portfolio app that is basic, simple and easy to use, so I decided to build my own. Coinfolix is made for the ‘casual crypto owner’ (…), so it should be easy to understand by everyone. At least that’s what I’ve aimed for… I’ll let you decide whether I succeeded :)

I’m planning on adding basic historic charts on the detail page, but I don’t have the data yet. Another feature on the roadmap is a watchlist where you can add coins that you don’t own yet. I’d also love to release an Android version in the nearby future if people would like to see one.

Looking forward to hearing what you think of it :)

Special thanks goes out to all the people that helped me beta test it <3

Rick