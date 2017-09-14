Have you ever paid for something with Bitcoin or any other cryptocurrency?

Designer at Subvisual

Crypto is all the rage and in all the news, so I was wondering: - Do people use it to buy/pay stuff? - If yes, how was the experience like? - If no, why not?

  Yannis Steriotis

    I pay my Treehouse monthly subscription with bitcoin and I have a credit card (tenx - pay) load with cryptocurrencies which I used it every day for shopping.

  Andrea Grasso

    I just withdraw money for the lunch from a Btc Atm. Does it count?

