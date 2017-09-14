3 comments

  • Stephen Weir, 1 hour ago

    why wouldnt you use the space for buttons, icons ect real question is there some limitations? i dont make apps.

    These seem really awkward to me and probably get annoying to use

    0 points
    • Mariusz OstrowskiMariusz Ostrowski, 1 hour ago

      This is ironic, sarcastic and just for fun :)

      2 points
    • Mike ForcerMike Forcer, a minute ago

      They will, when the jokes stop I'm sure we'll see some clever use of the space. But it does highlight some potential issues with the design. especially when you throw in the rounded corners of the display. Big considerations for app designers who are also designing for the displays with no rounded corners. (I'm not an app developer, just an assumption)

      0 points