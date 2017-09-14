iPhone X notch devs fixes ;)
2 hours ago from Mariusz Ostrowski, Co-Founder/Designer at Pixle.pl, @faktory
why wouldnt you use the space for buttons, icons ect real question is there some limitations? i dont make apps.
These seem really awkward to me and probably get annoying to use
This is ironic, sarcastic and just for fun :)
They will, when the jokes stop I'm sure we'll see some clever use of the space. But it does highlight some potential issues with the design. especially when you throw in the rounded corners of the display. Big considerations for app designers who are also designing for the displays with no rounded corners. (I'm not an app developer, just an assumption)
