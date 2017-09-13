23 Optical Effects in User Interfaces (for True Nerds) (app.muz.li)30 minutes ago from eyal zuri, Co-founder @MuzliLogin to CommentYou'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.LoginRegister TodayNew accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now