2 comments

  • Ash Moore, 1 hour ago

    Great insight, thanks for sharing. Would love to know more about the triggers you decided on.

    0 points
    • Chris Weston, a minute ago

      Can't really share much more than what was stated in the article but we brainstormed a few different options and looked into our usage data to figure out what we thought would be the right way forward. We basically tried to find a happy medium between not being annoying and making sure we got some results.

      0 points