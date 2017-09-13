Where do you find suitable users for testing and research?

I would like to ask the DN community about a topic which I don't see that much coverage on and was wondering what other people's strategy for it was: Where do you find good users for testing and/or research purposes?

Both remotely via a survey/skype and in person. We work on a variety of projects from content sites for firms of Solicitors, to Insurance products aimed at brokers, to consumer facing retail pages for Microsoft as well as apps for B2B and B2C use. So I feel like it's particularly tricky to find one solid method for finding users to test on or do formative research, as a lot of these sectors have quite specific audiences. I'm aware of services such as UserTesting, which is integrated with invision, but again I feel those are more for specific usability tests on an existing prototype as opposed to gathering research for what to prototype in the first place and to test market validity.

Does anyone else have any other specific approaches to finding the right users? Or gaining access to a wide range of users for quantitative research purposes?