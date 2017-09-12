Live Streaming Now - Join UX Designers working live in Adobe XD
1 hour ago from Maxwell Lind, Community Manager at Designer News
This week AdobeLive is featuring leading UX Designers & their work. Join us as they design & prototype apps using Adobe XD; chat & get your questions answered. The live stream will run Tuesday – Thursday, 9am – 5pm Pacific on https://adobe.ly/2eZHrNR
Let us know in the comments if you would like to see a specific UX Designer featured in an upcoming episode of AdobeLive.
