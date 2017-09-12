Dribbble Presents: Hang Time — A full-day inspiration fest for designers in Boston on Oct 4 (dribbble.com)
What is Hang time?
Hang Time is a full-day inspiration fest for designers of all disciplines. Our first event will be held in Boston, MA on October 4th at the Aloft Seaport Boston and we hope you’ll join us.
Why should I attend?
You can expect inspiring presentations from folks like Jon Contino, Kelli Anderson, Debbie Millman, Dan Mall and many more!
We'll also have two design discussions about growing your design career and unlocking creativity. Get ready to hear from talented designers like Datrianna Meeks, Linda Eliasen, Erik Weikert, and others.
After a fun filled day, join us for the after party at Coopersmith. We'll have plenty of swag, hands-on activities, and a live recording of the Overtime podcast.
Where can I buy tickets?
Get tickets for Hang Time Boston now.
Sponsored by
A big thank you to our MVP and All-star sponsors Affinity and InVision. We literally couldn't do this without their ongoing support. Additionally, we'd like to thank Flow for helping us plan and prioritize all our todos.
Hopefully this wont be all show, no substance, and arbitrarily asymmetrical.
