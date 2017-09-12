From zero to over 16,000 users in 2 weeks - Visual Inspector is designer's alternative to browser's devtools (medium.com)
1 hour ago from V. M, Part UXer, part coder. Entrepreneur by <3
Hey guys, Visual Inspector has been out for about 2 weeks and there's been overwhelming response from design community.
Thank you so much to all awesome DNers for their feedback, suggestions in beta. Without you guys, the journey won't have been as easy.
