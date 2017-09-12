1 comment

  • Leif AbrahamLeif Abraham, 33 minutes ago

    Many freelancers work with retainers, but not all clients pay in time and it can be a pain to chase the money. That's why we created Recurring Payments. Simply create a subscription, send it off for approval and AND CO will automatically charge your client every week/month/whenever.

    Hope this will help a bunch of people get paid on time! Hit me up with any questions

