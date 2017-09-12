Recurring Payments: No need to create invoices, no need to remind clients to pay (and.co)
43 minutes ago from Leif Abraham, Co-Founder at AND CO, Partner at Prehype
Many freelancers work with retainers, but not all clients pay in time and it can be a pain to chase the money. That's why we created Recurring Payments. Simply create a subscription, send it off for approval and AND CO will automatically charge your client every week/month/whenever.
Hope this will help a bunch of people get paid on time! Hit me up with any questions
