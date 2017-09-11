Atlassian's Bold New Brand (atlassian.com)
1 hour ago from Bhargavi Kamakshivalli, Director of UX
1 hour ago from Bhargavi Kamakshivalli, Director of UX
Sorry Charlie, the first rule of being bold, don't call yourself "bold"
While the new "A" mark is a nice graphic, it is generic. Any company could use a graphic A. Using the Greek God Atlas provided something a bit more concrete, something that Atlassian could "own".
Designer News
Be nice. Or else.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
We're Tiny along with Dribbble, Crew, MetaLab, Flow, Pixel Union, We Work Remotely and more.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now