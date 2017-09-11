2 comments

  • Jon MyersJon Myers, 13 minutes ago

    Sorry Charlie, the first rule of being bold, don't call yourself "bold"

  • Amazing RandoAmazing Rando, a minute ago

    While the new "A" mark is a nice graphic, it is generic. Any company could use a graphic A. Using the Greek God Atlas provided something a bit more concrete, something that Atlassian could "own".

