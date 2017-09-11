Verstory – find the latest release of pretty much anything

A little side project we've built in a few days that will hopefully be useful to some of you.

After speaking with clients, we found it cumbersome to keep visiting each of the developer sites when we wanted to know what the latest version of a CMS or Framework was, and when it had been released. So, we decided to build Verstroy so that everything is accessible quick and easy in a single place.

Would love some feedback, or if you feel there are any entries you think should be added :-)

Visit the website