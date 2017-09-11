Best alternative to the magic mouse?

I'm a UX designer and I'm left-handed.

In the last two years I found myself in trouble using a mouse for 8+ hours each day (especially Apple's magic mouse): occasionally I felt pain in my wrist, palm and fingers.

So I decided to switch to a Wacom tablet, and it felt great, the pain was gone. Unfortunately, while working exclusively with the tablet, I also found some limitations in my workflow: the scrolling interaction is not very comfortable and responsive, and the left/right click operations are slower with the pen.

So I'm now looking for a quality mouse to test, possibly suitable for my left hand. All suggestions are welcome!