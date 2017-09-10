CodePan: Online JS/HTML/CSS playground that works offline. (codepan.net)
1 day ago from Kchan Zen, A child of God
1 day ago from Kchan Zen, A child of God
I tested it, seems to work :- ) I mean, I opened Chrome Dev Tools, and toggled Offline to on, reloaded the page, and it still works.
I like it that I can have all relevant columns (JS/CSS/Console/etc) open at once, and that you show a small notification icon in a tab, if something happened there (e.g. the console, if there's new output).
A new name. What about "offcode"? offline-code. Maybe only a good idea until all other alternatives also start functioning, offline.
Love it when new services come around, but the name just strikes me as a childish rip-off of CodePen.
100% for a new competitor into the field but the name is just distasteful.
The boilerplates are a cool idea but I (personally) believe they should all achieve the same goal (timer, increment/decrement buttons or whatever).
ah sorry for the name，it was a fun project in the beginning and I do want to change the name later too
however I'm really bad at naming things, suggestions about new name would be appreciated
btw I'll update those boilerplates soon
